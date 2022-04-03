JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of JAKKS Pacific from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of JAKK traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $14.25. 84,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.62.

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.70 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 83.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 9,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $99,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 5,799 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $87,970.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $580,551. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAKK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 88,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 103,721.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 48,749 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

