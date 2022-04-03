Jack Nielsen Sells 27,851 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

