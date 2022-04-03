Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $478.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to post $478.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $479.50 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $433.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

JKHY stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,013. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $200.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

