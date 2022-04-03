J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 184.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,319 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $158.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.58. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $181.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.60.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $318.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

