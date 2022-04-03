J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Down 5%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $190.47 and last traded at $190.84. Approximately 21,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 750,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.79.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average is $193.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $3,724,000. blooom inc. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

