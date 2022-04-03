J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after purchasing an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,251 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $181.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.11 and a 1-year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

