IsoPlexis Corp’s (NASDAQ:ISO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 6th

IsoPlexis’ (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 6th. IsoPlexis had issued 8,333,000 shares in its public offering on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $124,995,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of IsoPlexis’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ISO shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ ISO opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01. IsoPlexis has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

