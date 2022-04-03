iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Lessened by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $61.74 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

