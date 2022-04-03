iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.55

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.55 and last traded at $123.21, with a volume of 204880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.57.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.