iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $126.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.