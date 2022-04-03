iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,257,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $404.91 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.