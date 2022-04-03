iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,801 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.21. 4,949,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,714. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $110.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

