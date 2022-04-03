iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Lowered by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 433,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 576,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,672,000 after buying an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,690,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $162.71. 1,077,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,885. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.46 and a 12-month high of $178.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

