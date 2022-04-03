iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,395,000 after purchasing an additional 26,407 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,581,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,057,000 after purchasing an additional 186,193 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,412,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,477 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,982,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,643,000 after purchasing an additional 106,233 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $162.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.84. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.46 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

