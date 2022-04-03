iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,038% compared to the typical volume of 159 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $949,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Shares of EZA stock opened at $56.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.