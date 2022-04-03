iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,572.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,713,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,186 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 219,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,457,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 147.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,782 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.80.

