iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Position Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $337,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 132.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,285 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

