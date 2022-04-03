iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 10,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,095,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $118.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.20.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,999,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.