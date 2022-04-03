Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.04, but opened at $36.10. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.93, with a volume of 6,683 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONS. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a current ratio of 9.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.61. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.