ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 623,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,284. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ION Geophysical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ION Geophysical by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 72,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

