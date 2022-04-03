ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ION Geophysical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of IO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 623,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,284. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.
About ION Geophysical (Get Rating)
ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.
