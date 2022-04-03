Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

ICMB opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.58 and a beta of 2.19. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.96%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

