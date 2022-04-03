Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $18.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Investar has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.69.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,314 shares of company stock valued at $46,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investar by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Investar by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $742,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

