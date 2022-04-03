Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Stake Lessened by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,829,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $75.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $83.16.

