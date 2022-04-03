Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Position Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OIA opened at $7.15 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

