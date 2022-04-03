Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 304.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 424,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after buying an additional 319,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after buying an additional 23,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 89,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $126.97 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $157.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.95.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

