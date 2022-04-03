Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

