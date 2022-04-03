Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of IPI stock opened at $82.51 on Wednesday. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $10,965,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 18.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,530,000 after buying an additional 136,245 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 115,812 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter valued at $4,511,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

