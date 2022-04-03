Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.07.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. 633,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,280. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.