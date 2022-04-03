Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$64,960.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,534.24.

Ronald A. Leslie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60.

On Friday, March 11th, Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$246,006.00.

Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.83 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.41.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

