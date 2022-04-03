Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Director Sells C$64,960.00 in Stock

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$833,534.24.
Ronald A. Leslie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$99,570.60.
- On Friday, March 11th, Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$246,006.00.
Shares of TSE:IIP.UN opened at C$15.83 on Friday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$14.68 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99.
About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.
