International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.
International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $382.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.05.
About International General Insurance (Get Rating)
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.
