International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from International General Insurance’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16.

International General Insurance has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIC opened at $7.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a market cap of $382.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.38. International General Insurance has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International General Insurance stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Rating ) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International General Insurance were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International General Insurance (Get Rating)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial insurance and re-insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The Specialty Long-tail segment includes the casualty business, financial institutions line of business, and marine liability line of business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.