Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.95

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 12058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Get Intercorp Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.