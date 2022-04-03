Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.95

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.89, with a volume of 12058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.
The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 1,150.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 804.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.
Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)
Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercorp Financial Services (IFS)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Intercorp Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercorp Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.