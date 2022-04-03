Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.75.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $89.00. The stock had a trading volume of 185,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,318. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $465,415. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

