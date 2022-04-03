Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of ITRG opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $90.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Integra Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Integra Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Resources (Get Rating)

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra Resources (ITRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.