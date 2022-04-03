Insured Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $3,673.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Insured Finance has a market cap of $373,642.64 and $3,673.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00049818 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.96 or 0.07515826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,303.82 or 0.99889689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,180,148 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

