Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

IBP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of IBP traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 413,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,596. Installed Building Products has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $141.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.30 per share, with a total value of $49,914.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,839,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,497,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,861,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,037,000 after buying an additional 655,406 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,829,000 after buying an additional 18,924 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,807.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 663,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after buying an additional 629,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,728,000 after buying an additional 121,055 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

