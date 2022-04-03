Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of ISIG stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.69. 4,091,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,640. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $22.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

