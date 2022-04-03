Insider Selling: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) CFO Sells $15,540.00 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) CFO Todd M. Cello sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $15,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:TRU opened at $100.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.69. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Barclays cut their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $189,523,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 70,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

