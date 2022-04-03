Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CAO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Margaret Montemayor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $253.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $256.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

