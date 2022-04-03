Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $149,800.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94 and a beta of 0.47.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
