Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $598,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,892,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,100 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

