Insider Selling: AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CAO Sells $430,012.80 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) CAO Chris A. Cox sold 14,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $430,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.15) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 621.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

AMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Entertainment (Get Rating)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

