Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. Buys 5,385,208 Shares

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 5,385,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,926,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00.

INVA stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $107.68 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,008,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,399,000 after buying an additional 164,032 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in Innoviva by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after acquiring an additional 72,372 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after buying an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

