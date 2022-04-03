Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.43.

IIPR stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,370. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.56. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

