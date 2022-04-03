Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Innodata from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 41,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,835. The company has a market cap of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Innodata has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innodata by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 338.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,133 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innodata during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innodata by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.

