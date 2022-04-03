Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Innodata from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
Shares of INOD stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 41,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,835. The company has a market cap of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -118.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Innodata has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale, digital operations management and analytics, and content applications.
