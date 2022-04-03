InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

INFU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,849. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.19.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

