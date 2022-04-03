Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) PT Lowered to $4.00

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INFI. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.