INDUS (ETR:INH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.95

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €26.95 ($29.62) and last traded at €27.20 ($29.89), with a volume of 32028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €26.95 ($29.62).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INH shares. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($42.86) target price on INDUS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on INDUS in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get INDUS alerts:

The company has a market cap of $731.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.66.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.