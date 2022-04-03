Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.97.

IRT opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Independence Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

