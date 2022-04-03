Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.10.

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $79.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,242. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Incyte has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 218,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.13 per share, with a total value of $15,983,512.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 577.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

