Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of PI traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. 232,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Impinj will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $373,102.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,761 shares of company stock worth $4,214,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

